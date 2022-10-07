Police find four "ghost guns" during Coon Rapids homecoming game, 4 charged

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Four teenagers face charges after police found multiple guns in the parking lot of Coon Rapids High School during Thursday evening's homecoming game.

According to court documents, a police officer was flagged down by a citizen who saw a man remove a gun from his waistband and put it inside a tan 2004 Honda Accord, which was parked in the high school's lot. Police searched the car and found three guns - all of which were "ghost guns" with no identifying markers. One of the guns had an auto sear switch, which made it fully automatic.

The group was then seen getting into another car. Police stopped that car, and during the search, turned up a fourth 9mm ghost gun.

Officers found a driver's license belonging to Josiah Tabobo Wesseh Jr. in the first car. The 19-year-old is charged in Anoka County with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property and possessing a firearm with no serial number.

The driver of the second car, 19-year-old Ishmail Sieh Kamara, faces the same charges. He told police that Wesseh asked for a ride from school because police found "three units" in his car. Kamara, Wesseh, a 17-year-old boy and an 16-year-old boy were arrested and remain in custody. Each admitted to owning one gun.

The two boys were also charged with felonies in connection to the case.

Ishmail Sieh Kamara (left) and Josiah Tabobo Wesseh Jr. (right) Anoka County

In September, two young men were shot outside Richfield High School's homecoming game, prompting weekend activities, including the dance, to be canceled. Since then, other schools including Coon Rapids have had increased security at homecoming games.

In a message to family members, Coon Rapids High School Principal said the teenagers were denied entry into the game because they did not attend Coon Rapids High School or any other school in the Anoka-Hennepin District.

"Protecting the safety of students, staff and visitors continues to be a priority," Peña said.