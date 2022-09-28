Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

After Richfield shooting, Eden Prairie to have increased police presence at homecoming game

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Richfield students head back to school after online threats
Richfield students head back to school after online threats 01:28

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- After a shooting that injured two people disrupted Richfield High School's homecoming football game, officials in Eden Prairie say their own homecoming game will feature an increased police presence.

"While we do not expect any problems at Friday's game, we want to be prepared so all can have a positive experience," the school district said in an email to families.

Eden Prairie High School is set to host Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Friday for its homecoming game.

Last week, two men, ages 18 and 21, were shot just outside the homecoming game at Richfield High School. On Sunday, police said both "are recovering at their homes in good condition."

Two teens were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the shooting. One of the teens has been released "pending further investigation," the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said.

Richfield High School canceled all weekend activities, including the homecoming dance, following the shooting.  

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 6:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.