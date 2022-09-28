After Richfield shooting, Eden Prairie to have increased police presence at homecoming game

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- After a shooting that injured two people disrupted Richfield High School's homecoming football game, officials in Eden Prairie say their own homecoming game will feature an increased police presence.

"While we do not expect any problems at Friday's game, we want to be prepared so all can have a positive experience," the school district said in an email to families.

Eden Prairie High School is set to host Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Friday for its homecoming game.

Last week, two men, ages 18 and 21, were shot just outside the homecoming game at Richfield High School. On Sunday, police said both "are recovering at their homes in good condition."

Two teens were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the shooting. One of the teens has been released "pending further investigation," the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said.

Richfield High School canceled all weekend activities, including the homecoming dance, following the shooting.