Video: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara chases down drive-by shooting suspect

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Body cam footage shows MPD Chief O'Hara chasing down drive-by shooting suspect
Body cam footage shows MPD Chief O'Hara chasing down drive-by shooting suspect 00:33

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis' new top cop has only been on the job for half a year, but he's literally hit the ground running.

Body camera video shows Chief Brian O'Hara chasing down a suspect last week.

Police say the teenager he cuffed is one of the people pictured hanging out of a stolen car on West Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis.  

The teens are accused of putting a bullet hole in Minneapolis Public School's Davis Center.

Chief O'Hara recently changed the department's policy so officers could chase after people who have opened fire like that.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 10:49 PM

