Video: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara chases down drive-by shooting suspect
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis' new top cop has only been on the job for half a year, but he's literally hit the ground running.
Body camera video shows Chief Brian O'Hara chasing down a suspect last week.
MORE: Teens arrested after bullet strikes Minneapolis Public Schools building during drive-by shooting in stolen Kia
Police say the teenager he cuffed is one of the people pictured hanging out of a stolen car on West Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis.
The teens are accused of putting a bullet hole in Minneapolis Public School's Davis Center.
Chief O'Hara recently changed the department's policy so officers could chase after people who have opened fire like that.
