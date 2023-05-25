Video: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara chases down drive-by shooting suspect

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis' new top cop has only been on the job for half a year, but he's literally hit the ground running.

Body camera video shows Chief Brian O'Hara chasing down a suspect last week.

MORE: Teens arrested after bullet strikes Minneapolis Public Schools building during drive-by shooting in stolen Kia

Minneapolis Police

Police say the teenager he cuffed is one of the people pictured hanging out of a stolen car on West Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police

The teens are accused of putting a bullet hole in Minneapolis Public School's Davis Center.

Chief O'Hara recently changed the department's policy so officers could chase after people who have opened fire like that.