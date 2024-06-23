Watch CBS News
Pockets of Superior National Forest severely damaged by wind

DULUTH, Minn. — Parts of the Superior National Forest were severely damaged during recent storms, officials announced Sunday.

The U.S. Forest Service did not announce any more closures, but did warn visitors that many areas have not been cleared and will create "inaccessible or difficult travel conditions."

The Tofte Ranger District had the most reported damage so far with nearly 50 acres of blowdown along the Sawbill Trail and Kawishiwi Lake areas.

superior-nationa-forest-wind-damage.png
Superior National Forest staff work to clear blow down on the Tofte Ranger District. USDA Forest Service image by J. O'Brien

The U.S. Forest Service says other impacted areas include the Border Route Trail, areas north of Greenwood Lake adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness Area, the Temperance River corridor, the Lost Lake Road area and the Timber-Frear ATV Trail on the Tofte Ranger District.

Additionally, inside the Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness Area, there is blowdown in the Rose Lake area east toward Mountain Lake, officials say.

Heavy rain also washed out several roads and entry points in the Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness Area. Visitors at entry points blocked by road washouts have since been escorted out.

