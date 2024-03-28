Driver arrested in Plymouth after leading state troopers on slow-speed chase

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Authorities believe a man was impaired when he led state troopers on a slow-speed chase in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers were dispatched to a driving complaint that started in the Lowry Hill Tunnel on northbound Interstate 94.

A white Chevrolet Silverado was allegedly hitting the road's wall and barriers and weaving over lane lines.

Troopers located the vehicle in the area of southbound Interstate 494 at 49th Avenue, MSP says. The driver, a 56-year-old man, was slow to stop.

Eventually, as the truck came to a stop, troopers boxed it in.

The state patrol says the driver refused to exit the vehicle and had to be removed by troopers. He was arrested and transported to HCMC.

No injuries were reported in the incident.