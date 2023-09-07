Addison, Evans, Oliver among Vikings worth keeping an eye on versus Buccaneers

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings begin their regular season at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The last time these two teams met was in 2020.

Dan Bailey missed three field goals and an extra point for the Vikings. Tom Brady outdueled Kirk Cousins.

Enter Baker Mayfield this Sunday for the Bucs, who come to Minneapolis as a six-point underdog.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Mayfield, the former first overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2018, is now with his third team. He has had an up-and-down career by most measures. He has only one postseason victory.

Bucs fans are hoping their weapons on offense — and experience on defense — help them compete in what appears to be a weak NFC South.

Let's dive into some matchups that will determine Sunday's outcome.

Bucs' receivers versus Vikings' cornerbacks

It's a question that's hung around the team all offseason: Do the Vikings have enough depth at cornerback?

Newcomer Byron Murphy is a proven commodity. Behind him, there are plenty of questions.

Akayleb Evans looked like a promising youngster, but multiple concussions sidelined him last year. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Evans only appeared in six games. Let's see if he can stay on the field and keep improving in coverage.

Andrew Booth only played in two games last year. The 2022 second-round pick out of Clemson had nagging injuries and did not climb up the depth chart as many predicted.

Bucs' receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will test the Vikings' secondary. They each had over 1,000 yards in 2022. However, the Bucs team averaged only 18 points per game... with a different quarterback.

It's the perfect test for Minnesota's defense. Facing a team with a below-average offense but two high-level receivers, new defensive coordinator Brian Flores will see if his secondary is up for the challenge.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 20: Andrew Booth Jr. #23 of the Minnesota Vikings stands between plays in the fourth quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Bucs' defensive line versus Vikings' offensive line

The question mark offensively for the Vikings: Will Garrett Bradbury, Ed Ingram and Ezra Cleveland be able to keep Cousins upright more often than in 2022?

We know both the tackles — Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill — are high-level players.

Cousins was knocked down 84 times last season, by far the most in the league. Minnesota returns all five offensive linemen from last season.

The challenge this week will be containing Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea. He was the 12th overall pick in 2018 and can wreak havoc on the interior.

The Bucs also used their first-round pick this year on lineman Calijah Kancey from Pittsburgh. Rookies are always question marks, but it's clear Tampa Bay wants to continue to add pieces to their defensive line. They've taken a lineman with their top picks in the last two drafts.

Cousins was on the ground so much in 2022 because the Vikings were terrible running the football on first down.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Green Bay Packers linebacker Justin Hollins (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. Matt Ludtke / AP

Minnesota had the highest percentage of their runs go for zero or negative yards of any team.

In second or third and long, they had to try and move it through the air. Defenses were ready and Cousins took a beating because of it.

The Vikings need the ground attack to improve drastically. They brought in tight end Josh Oliver to help with that.

If they get behind the chains this Sunday, Vea and co will be all over Cousins.

Offensive newcomers for the Vikings

Minnesota's offense this year may look a little different without Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen. That said, they should improve upon an impressive first season under head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Cousins, entering his sixth season with the Vikings, will play under the same offensive coordinator in back-to-back seasons for the first time in Minnesota.

We know what Cousins, Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson can do.

What about Oliver — a massive tight end who the Vikings paid handsomely in free agency — and first-round wide receiver Jordan Addison?

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball during the second quarter of the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Jane Gershovich / Getty Images

All eyes should be on those two as they play their first game in purple.

The Vikings hope Oliver will give the running game a boost. He's an excellent athlete. Many call him the best blocking tight end in the league. It will also be interesting to watch his usage in the red zone.

Addison has impressed throughout the offseason. The Vikings want to make teams pay for putting extra defenders on and around Jefferson.

One way to do that is to add an explosive rookie who can make plays down the field.

If those two happen, Minnesota's offense will be even better in 2023.

Keep an eye on those two this Sunday.