Sheriff: 100+ anglers evacuated after large ice chunk breaks free on Upper Red Lake

UPPER RED LAKE, Minn. -- The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says anglers needed to be evacuated on Upper Red Lake after a large ice chunk broke free Monday.

The sheriff's office said that first responders responded to get over 100 anglers off the large ice chunk.

UPPER RED LAKE... We are working with other first responders to get an estimated 100+ people fishing off a large ice... Posted by Beltrami County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 28, 2022

The sheriff's office advised anyone on the ice chunk to head toward JR's Corner Access, where a temporary ice bridge was set up to help anglers get across the open water.

View of temporary bridge from JR's Corner Access JR's Corner Access

Adam Studnisky, president of JR's Corner Access, says the ice began shifting at around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He says he and other people from nearby resorts were able to use their ATVs to get out on the ice and alert people who were fishing.

Studnisky says that the temporary bridge was set up at 12:30 p.m. and within a couple hours everyone was off the ice. He says there were no injuries.