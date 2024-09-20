Teen girl arrested for allegedly threatening school shooting in northern Minnesota

PONSFORD, Minn. — Authorities arrested a teen girl after she allegedly threatened a shooting at a school in northern Minnesota Thursday.

The threat against Pine Point School in Ponsford came in Thursday around 7 p.m., according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

The school canceled classes Friday because of the threat.

The sheriff's office took a 13-year-old girl into custody after investigating.

"From the initial investigation there was no indication of any imminent danger to the school, staff, or students from this incident," the sheriff's office said.

Earlier this month, a 12-year-old girl was arrested and released from custody after police said she made threats on social media to several schools in St. Paul. The girl did not have "the means or desire to carry out the threat," according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Then, a week later, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly threatening Irondale High School in New Brighton.