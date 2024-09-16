Teen boy arrested after threatening Twin Cities high school, police say

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A teenage boy was arrested Sunday after police say he made a violent threat against a north metro high school.

Class continued as normal on Monday at Irondale High School after police took the 15-year-old into custody, according to a message from Mounds View Public Schools.

"The investigation has concluded there is no ongoing danger to our students or staff," school officials said. "While incidents like this naturally can cause concern, please know that the safety of our school community remains our top priority."

The New Brighton Department of Public Safety said it will refer the case to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

Last week, police took a 12-year-old girl into custody and subsequently released her after she allegedly made threats against several schools in St. Paul. Police said she did not have "the means or desire to carry out the threat." Community School of Excellence and Hope Community Academy were closed Thursday because of the threats.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office's SHIELD team is part of a nationwide law enforcement network that works with schools to track down and stop threats. Lt. Dennis Jahnke, who works with the team, said students who make threats could face both legal and academic repercussions.