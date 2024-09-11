At least one St. Paul school cancels classes following threat

ST. PAUL, Minn. — At least one Twin Cities school canceled classes for Thursday in response to an alleged shooting threat.

The Community School of Excellence in St. Paul said late Wednesday night that it will be closed Thursday to "ensure the safety of all staff and students."

The school made the decision after being made "aware of a shooting threat to a number of schools in St. Paul."

Administrators say they notified the St. Paul Police Department of the threat and that the department is aware but has no further information or guidance.

WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Police Department regarding the threats but has not heard back yet.

The threat comes a week after a mass shooting at a Georgia high school that killed four people and injured nine others.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.