PGA Tour merger with PIF won't impact 2023 3M Open; beyond that is unknown

By Ren Clayton

/ CBS Minnesota

BLAINE, Minn. – A year ago, leading up to the 3M Open, LIV Golf had just burst out onto the scene and was poaching players from the PGA Tour.

Now a year later, there's a framework agreement in place to bridge the two rival golf organizations. So where does that leave tournaments like this for years to come?

"Honestly, Ren, I know nothing more than we did two weeks ago," said 3M Open tournament director Mike Welch. "You know as much as I do...They are getting information sporadically and we're the same way."

This year's tournament and field will not be affected by the potential merger. Tony Finau pulled off a wild come-from-behind win at last year's 3M Open, and he'll be back to defend next month. This season, he's focusing on what he can control.  

3M Open - Final Round
Tony Finau lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2022 in Blaine Getty Images

"There's still a lot of uncertainty. You know, we don't know what... nothing's really been done yet, as far as I know," Finau said. "So not a lot changes for me. I know what the schedule looks like for me this summer. My focus is still on playing golf and trying to win a FedEx Cup."

Beyond 2023, the 3M Open could be impacted by changes to the PGA Tour. But specifics are unknown.

"In a world where golf was fractured, there might be a point where it comes back together," Welch said. "But again, we're not worrying about that until July 31. Because right now we've got a tournament to conduct July 24 to the 30."

The 3M Open is held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Ren Clayton
web-ren-clayton.jpg

Ren Clayton joined WCCO-TV in October 2021. Ren has covered it all, from surfing, to rodeos, to hurricanes.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 5:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

