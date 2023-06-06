What happens to 3M Open in Blaine in wake of PGA Tour's merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The golf world was shocked this morning when a merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf was announced. The two had been rivals for over a year, when the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV began recruiting PGA Tour players.

The most bewildering part of this, for many, is the complete 180-degree turn by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. For over a year now he has railed against LIV Golf, making many reasonable arguments, among them the human rights violations the Saudi government has made.

Monahan has worked vehemently to convince the PGA Tour players to stay loyal to their league, and many have, giving up massive paychecks from LIV, which has seemingly a bottomless pocketbook.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlory, and many of the biggest stars have opposed LIV, partially because of Monahan's position. Now, he's essentially gone back on his word. And according to overwhelming reports, none of the players knew about this beforehand, and many feel betrayed.

"We've recognized that together we can have a far greater impact on this game than working apart. And I give Yassir great credit for coming to the table, coming to the discussions with an open heart and an open mind. We did the same. And the game of golf is better for what we've done here today," Monahan said.

Keep in mind, "grow the game" is often a catch-all used in golf. What it comes down to is Monahan is taking an enormous amount of cash to put into the Tour, and hoping all else is forgotten.

It bears repeating that the PGA Tour is supposed to be a player-run league.

As for the 3M Open here in Blaine next month, WCCO has learned there will be no impact to this year's tournament, but it's too early to say what happens after that.