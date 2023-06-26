3M Open Tournament 1 month away: What's new, and what fans need to know

BLAINE, Minn. – Minnesota's premiere golf event is getting into the swing of things.

We're one month out until PGA pro golfers tee off at the 3M Open in Blaine. While many come to see the pros, this tournament is more fan-focused.

"We want this to be more than just a golf tournament, we talk about golf that matters," said Mike Welch, the tournament director.

Each summer since 2001, the 3M Open has welcomed 156 of the best professional golfers to Blaine.

Three previous 3M Open champions – Tony Finau, Cameron Champ, and Michael Thompson – will return to try for the top spot again.

As always, you can spot "Minnesota Nice" along the course in matching shirts. Fourteen-thousand volunteers do everything from interacting with fans to quieting crowds during play.

"You have to volunteer three shifts that are four hours a piece, and then when you don't volunteer, you have a ticket to every single day," said Welch.

For the fans, there are a ton of new experiences along the fairways, from a variety of food trucks to sun safety stations, and more space for families to engage with interactive science at the new Fan Hub at Hole 18.

"There's going to be robotics, the things that 3M science brings to life, but then they're going to have the Long Put Challenge," said Welch.

Also new this year on Hole 18 is the Stilly Party Deck, where fans can try a new Minnesota-made Vodka drink, and view players on the hardest hole on the course.

Another big part of the tournament has always been giving back. The 3M Open has donated over $6 million to community partners, including M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, the Science Museum of Minnesota, United Way and First Tee, which creates access to golf in underserved neighborhoods.

"By our donation, they get to refurbish their Highland Park facility," said Welch, along with creating new summer programs for their students each year.

The practice rounds are Tuesday, July 25, and Wednesday, July 26. It's $25 to get in.

Once the tournament officially starts on Thursday, July 27, it's $55 a day. Children under 15 get in for free.

There are around 100 volunteer spots to still fill. Click here to sign up.

Click here to buy tickets to the 3M Open.

