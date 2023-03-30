Feds are "on the ground": Buttigieg, other officials respond to western Minnesota train derailment
RAYMOND, Minn. -- After several train cars derailed and caught fire in a small western Minnesota town Thursday morning, both national and local officials are offering words of support.
The derailment in Raymond happened around 1 a.m., according to authorities and BNSF Railway. Nearly two dozen cars derailed, some of them carrying ethanol and corn syrup. Part of the town was evacuated as authorities investigated and crews began cleaning up.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is heading to the derailment site and is expected to address the media Thursday morning.
U.S. Secretary of State Pete Buttigieg said the Federal Railroad Administration is responding and investigating.
Rep. Michelle Fischbach, who represents the 7th Congressional District which includes Raymond, released the following statement.
State Rep. Dave Baker, who represents Raymond and the rest of District 16B, also released a statement.
"First of all, I am grateful that this tragic situation has not resulted in any injuries or fatalities," Baker said. "We all owe a debt of gratitude to our first responders who reacted quickly to evacuate the area and made sure residents could be moved to safety. I would also like to thank the generous residents of Prinsburg and the Central Minnesota Christian School for stepping up and making sure that the evacuated had a place to go. Moving forward, I remain in constant contact with city, county, state, and federal officials to make sure that the community has the support they need."
State Sen. Andrew Lang also responded.
"Thank you to the first responders who acted quickly to address the situation and ensure everyone in and around the Raymond community is safe and accounted for," he said. "We must also recognize and thank surrounding communities and local organizations who immediately stepped up to ensure every displaced person has a place to go as the situation gets resolved. I plan to be out there today, willing to offer any assistance necessary."
