Pedestrian struck by light rail train in Minneapolis, riders should expect delays

MINNEAPOLIS -- Around 1 p.m. on Friday, a pedestrian was struck by a northbound Blue Line train. Train services will continue, but Metro Transit warns riders to expect delays.

This incident happened near the 46th Street Station.

The individual was transported by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities are launching an investigation into what happened.

Routes affected

According to Metro Transit, A-Line and Routes 7, 9, and 74 will be detoured off 46th Street between Hiawatha and Minnehaha, and off Minnehaha between 46th Street and 42nd Street until further notice.

Get on/off buses at:

46th St Station Gate A - Stop #51544 (northbound)

Eastbound/northbound buses will travel regular route on 46th St Station, right on 46th St, right on 34th Ave, right on 42nd St, right on Minnehaha, left on 46th St and resume regular route.

Westbound/southbound buses will travel regular route on 46th St to Minnehaha, right on Minnehaha, left on 42nd St, left on 34th Ave, left on 46th St and continue to 46th St Station.

Affected stops:

46th St E & Snelling Ave - Stop #48896 (eastbound)

46th St & Minnehaha Station - Stop #53362 (eastbound)

46th St & Minnehaha Station - Stop #16607 (westbound)

46th St E & Snelling Ave - Stop #50743 (westbound)