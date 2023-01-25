Watch CBS News
School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.

Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing.

The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver.

The child is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. 

The incident is under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
First published on January 25, 2023 / 5:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

