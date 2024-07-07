Pedestrian fatally struck in Brooklyn Park, police say

2 teens killed in central Minnesota crash, and more headlines

2 teens killed in central Minnesota crash, and more headlines

2 teens killed in central Minnesota crash, and more headlines

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Authorities in a north Twin Cities suburb say a pedestrian died after being struck late Sunday evening.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the incident happened at West Broadway and Candlewood Drive shortly after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, responders located the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The crash remains under investigation.

The victim will be identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.