Pedestrian fatally struck in Brooklyn Park, police say

By Riley Moser

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Authorities in a north Twin Cities suburb say a pedestrian died after being struck late Sunday evening.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the incident happened at West Broadway and Candlewood Drive shortly after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, responders located the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The crash remains under investigation.

The victim will be identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

