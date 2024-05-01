Passionate protesters divide the University of Minnesota campus

MINNEAPOLIS — While the Israel-Hamas war continues overseas, there are a number of students across the country, including here at home, protesting the ongoing conflict.

At the University of Minnesota, students have set up a Pro-Palestinian encampment and there have been peaceful protests to date.

Students are asking the university to part ways with efforts that might support Israel.

Last month, nine people were arrested, one of them being freshman Freyja Wolfe. She has since been allowed to return to campus.

"In the end, I believe in what I'm fighting for, and what I'm talking about and want an end to this genocide and the relentless bombing of Palestinians. So I do believe it was worth it, yes," said Wolfe.

WCCO's Esme Murphy asked if she viewed the ongoing conflict as a genocide, something Israel maintains it is not.

"I think it's complicated and I don't actually fully understand the definition of genocide, but I have seen a lot of experts call it that," said Wolfe.

Most of the protestors are not of Palestinian, Muslim or Jewish heritage. Gillian Rath, a recent University of Minnesota graduate, disagrees with criticism that protestors are glossing over the murder of more than 1,100 Israelis on Oct. 7.

"I give a strong no to that. We have received that accusation quite often. And to me, that is a sign of people not understanding the fight for free Palestine," said Rath.

The leading student voices on both sides are intelligent and passionate, like 21-year-old Sana Wazwaz. She is the president of the local chapter of American Muslims for Palestine. She says the protests must be seen in the context of 80 years of Israeli policy towards Palestinians and Palestinian land.

"This level of mobilization, unlike anything we have seen since the 1970s, with the Vietnam student protests, this has brought me a level of hope and joy that I didn't think I could feel in so long," said Wazwaz.

The young people on both sides share one thing: a passionate belief that nothing short of their right as a people to exist is at stake.

"For the Jews and for the Zionists, when you see that someone is targeting the self-determination of just the Jewish people that inherently feels antisemitic. And that's where we draw that line," said Ethan Fine, a University of Minnesota senior and Jewish Activist.

