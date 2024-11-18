Park Tavern holds benefit to support children of slain server Kristina Folkert

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — On Sept. 1, a man accused of driving drunk smashed into the patio of Park Tavern in St. Louis Park.

The crash killed employee Kristina Folkert and Methodist Hospital nurse Gabe Harvey. Nine others were also injured.

Park Tavern staff say while they are forever changed and devastated by what happened, they continue to move forward.

On Monday, 100% of the restaurant's profits will go towards Folkert's memorial fund. They'll also be collecting donations to support the other victims.

Kristina Folkerts GoFundMe

Park Tavern manager Cheryl Gallagher Watson says they want to support Folkert's three children as best as they can as they continue to grieve her loss.

"I don't know any family that gets through these things quickly. They say time heals things, it's going to take a lot of time," Gallagher Watson said. "We think about [Folkert's family] often, we check in with them and every day is a rollercoaster. Some days are good, some days are bad. Some days are just days, you know, and we're here for them every step of the way."

Park Tavern is providing free bowling, karaoke, a silent auction and hourly prize drawings until Monday at 11 p.m.