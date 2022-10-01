Park Center football game evacuated due to "unruly" crowd, possible firearm

Eden Prairie to have increased security at homecoming after Richfield shooting

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- "Unruly teens" caused a high school football game to evacuate Friday night in Brooklyn Park.

Police say they were requested to the Park Center High School homecoming football game around 7 p.m. to assist officers working the event.

Officers received reports of teens possibly in possession of a firearm and verbal altercations occurring in the stands. Individuals who were denied access were also attempting to climb a fence to get into the stadium.

This comes after two men were shot outside a Richfield High School football game last Friday night. The school has changed its attendance policy for athletic events as a result of the incident.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers, school staff and community outreach members decided to evacuate the stadium. The game was allowed to continue without an audience.

Officers say they did not find any evidence of firearms on the grounds.