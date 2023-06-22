Lake Nokomis restaurant Painted Turtle surprised to learn they can't sell alcohol

MINNEAPOLIS – A new, lakeside eatery is having a dry summer, and not just because of the drought.

The Painted Turtle just opened on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. But almost as recently as they opened, the owners learned for certain they could not legally serve beer or wine.

It has all the classics, like chicken tenders and shakes. The only beer you'll find? That would be on the beer-bettered walleye they serve.

"Seems a little bit comical, and a little bit annoying to us," said owner Sam Carter.

The Painted Turtle opened earlier this month.

"A couple weeks before we opened, we realized it's just not happening this year," said Carter.

It all goes back to state and city liquor law. Businesses serving liquor need a roof and three walls.

According to a spokesperson with Minnesota Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement, a complaint over liquor sales had been filed with the previous owner of the restaurant.

The spokesperson said the owner had planned on putting up walls and adding indoor seating, but didn't follow through before going out of business.

"We've sort of resigned to the fate that we're gonna kind of go the season without it," said Carter.

The Painted Turtle does have a bit of a workaround for this year. Carter said they plan on applying for a temporary beer and wine permit, which would allow them to serve up to 12 days per year, so long as a majority of profits go toward a charity.

The Painted Turtle would serve beer and wine several times this year, likely beginning in a week and a half.

In the longer term, Carter said they plan on building a three-seasons-porch type structure to be in full liquor compliance. Construction would start this year for it to be ready for next year.