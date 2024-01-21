NEXT Weather: Winds keep Sunday cool, but much warmer temps arrive Monday

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Jan. 21, 2024

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Jan. 21, 2024

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Jan. 21, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The warm-up technically starts on Sunday, but strong winds will keep it feeling cool.

Highs for much of the state, including the Twin Cities, will be in the low 20s on Sunday. That wind will make it feel like the single digits, though.

Temperatures will climb to the 30s on Monday and stay there all week. Wind speeds will be much calmer, too.

There's a slight chance of snow in the metro in the very early hours Tuesday, and a better chance up north.

By midweek, highs will climb into the mid-30s — well above average — and stay there into next weekend.

WCCO