Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Winds keep Sunday cool, but much warmer temps arrive Monday

By Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Jan. 21, 2024
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Jan. 21, 2024 02:52

MINNEAPOLIS — The warm-up technically starts on Sunday, but strong winds will keep it feeling cool.

Highs for much of the state, including the Twin Cities, will be in the low 20s on Sunday. That wind will make it feel like the single digits, though.

Temperatures will climb to the 30s on Monday and stay there all week. Wind speeds will be much calmer, too.

There's a slight chance of snow in the metro in the very early hours Tuesday, and a better chance up north.

By midweek, highs will climb into the mid-30s — well above average — and stay there into next weekend.

dd91544ce56b5742e2c6d368b47d2632.jpg
WCCO
Katie Steiner
katie-steiner.png

Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.

First published on January 21, 2024 / 8:18 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.