One dead, one seriously injured in rural Hennepin County head-on crash

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. — West Hennepin Public Safety is investigating a head-on crash that killed one and left another with serious injuries. 

Police say the crash happened just after 10 p.m. Friday. It is believed that one of the cars crossed the center line before colliding head-on with oncoming traffic. Police say that preliminary information indicates the driver may have been distracted.

A 32-year-old man from Montrose was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 35-year-old man from Bloomington, was taken to a local hospital. Officials say he is in serious but stable condition. 

Both drivers were the lone occupant of their cars. 

The Minnesota Department of Traffic Safety has information on its website regarding distracted driving laws.

