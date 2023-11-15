Officials announce charges against alleged Twin Cities gang members: How to watch

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal and local law enforcement officials are announcing charges against more than a dozen alleged Twin Cities gang members Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tracey Martin, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent in Charge Rafael Mattei and others are expected to appear at a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m.

What: Law enforcement officials announce charges against 14 Twin Cities gang members

Date: Nov. 15, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Location: U.S. Courthouse in Minneapolis

U.S. Courthouse in Minneapolis Watch: Live on CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

This is the third time this year officials have called a press conference to announce charges against multiple alleged gang members. In May, authorities charged 45 alleged gang members as part of a widespread initiative to address crime in the city. Then, in August, an additional 14 people were charged.

The previous people charged were allegedly connected to the Highs, Lows, Bloods and other street gangs. Some of the charges were made possible by the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), which allows federal authorities to prosecute a large number of gang members at once, after first establishing that the gang is part of a sizable criminal enterprise. Others were charged individually with drug and weapons violations.

When leaders restructured the Minneapolis Police Department earlier this year, officers were permanently assigned to the U.S. Attorney's Office as organized crime liaisons.

"We will not allow a small group of violent gang members to continue to terrorize our neighbors," O'Hara said when the previous charges were announced. "These arrests won't be the last, and the work will continue."