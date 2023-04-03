"You're not storming the courthouse, that's not gonna happen": Former NYPD officer on how department is preparing for Trump's arrival

Trump arraignment expected Tuesday Trump expected to appear before New York judge after indictment 02:54

The entire NYPD is on high alert in anticipation of Donald Trump's return to New York ahead of his arraignment, Michael Alcazar, a retired NYPD detective with over 30 years of experience, said.

"The whole police department's on standby just in case we need more police officers to respond to the scene in case it gets out of hand," Alcazar said.

Alcazar stated that there would be "several hundred" police officers present at the courthouse where the former president is set to be arraigned on Tuesday after his indictment by a New York grand jury investigating the circumstances surrounding a "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

He is the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. The charge or charges have not yet been unsealed.

Despite a noticeable but quiet police presence over the weekend, Alcazar noted that the NYPD is well-equipped to handle large crowds and demonstrations.

According to sources, the city has 35,000 officers on standby for his arraignment, as Trump has urged his supporters to demonstrate against the indictment.

In a social media post made the week before his indictment, Trump hinted at his impending arrest and urged his supporters to "protest" and "take our nation back!" — sentiments that echoed language he used in the days and weeks leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Alcazar said that the NYPD is likely prepared for potential protests.

"You're not storming the courthouse, that's not gonna happen. I'm sure our executives reviewed Jan. 6 and what went wrong, so they're anticipating any kind of issues like that," Alcazar said.

According to a law enforcement source who spoke with CBS News, dozens of Secret Service agents will coordinate with the FBI, court officers and the NYPD at the scene.

An NYPD spokesperson stated in a recent statement that there are currently no credible threats to New York City.