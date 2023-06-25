NWS confirms several tornadoes touched down Saturday in northwestern Minnesota

MAHNOMEN, Minn. – More than a dozen tornadoes caused damage Saturday in northwestern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says a tornado that touched down in the Mahnomen area was an EF-2, with 125 mph winds. Meteorologists say it damaged three farms and some power poles on its 7-mile path.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office says it also tore the roof off a home. Another home had windows blown out on one side of the house, and a nearby steel outbuilding was blown straight into a field. WCCO News learned the family was able to make it to the basement in time and no one was hurt.

The other reported tornadoes from Saturday were all EF-1s, with wind speeds between 65-85 mph. The NWS says those tornadoes did barely any damage.