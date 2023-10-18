NTSB: Broken rail caused Raymond train derailment in March

State lawmakers want to create new train safety rules

State lawmakers want to create new train safety rules

State lawmakers want to create new train safety rules

RAYMOND, Minn. -- Federal investigators say a broken rail caused several train cars to derail and catch fire in western Minnesota earlier this year.

On the morning of March 30, approximately 23 cars containing ethanol, which highly flammable, and corn syrup went off the tracks. Four of the cars caught fire and the town was evacuated before authorities authorized residents' return later that afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board says post-accident inspectors and evidence indicate that "track-train dynamics worsened a rail head surface condition until a complete sectional break out of the rail head occurred."

Aerial view of the scene after a BNSF train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in the west-central Minnesota town of Raymond early Thursday, March 30, 2023, and residents living near the scene were evacuated in the middle of the night. Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway train derailment, Raymond, Minn. Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via Getty Images

RELATED: From 2018 through 2022, there were 60 train derailments in Minnesota

Tank car inspections were completed in the days following the derailment and found that hazardous material releases occurred from five breached tank cars. Two of the cars released ethanol, which ignited and destroyed the gaskets on three additional cars, causing the further release of hazardous materials, even though the gaskets were rated to withstand temperatures up to 225 degrees Fahrenheit.

The NTSB says safety issues related to the tank car design and vulnerability issues identified in the investigation are being addressed and that no additional recommendations are warranted.

Investigators estimated that the derailment caused $1.9 million of damage to railroad equipment and the tracks.

The investigation is now officially closed.

Note: The video above is from March 31, 2023.