Western Minnesota train derailment fire fueled by ethanol: Chemicals expert talks health concerns

MINNEAPOLIS -- A train derailed in western Minnesota early Thursday and several of the cars caught on fire, fueled by ethanol.

No injuries have been reported, but there are concerns about the health effects the incident could have on the surrounding community.

According to a chemicals expert who recently spoke with CNN, ethanol's main danger is that it's highly flammable. However, there are other health concerns associated with it.

Purdue University professor Andrew Whelton says ethanol, like many other chemicals, is toxic when inhaled, comes into contact with skin or ingested. However, it requires a certain concentration to be a health hazard.

Whelton says ethanol is highly soluble in water, so it's easier to dilute than the chemicals spilled in the Ohio derailment.

"That means that [ethanol] probably won't evaporate that fast," Whelton said. "Dilution is one way to reduce the risk."

Whelton says dilution is likely the most effective way to reduce the health risk posed by contaminated water.

Whelton says it is still to be determined what else may have been mixed with the ethanol on the Minnesota train, and different blends may have different health risks. Officials said corn syrup was also being transported in the cars that derailed.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention, ethanol can cause irritation to eyes and skin, as well as headache, drowsiness, exhaustion, cough, liver damage, anemia and other symptoms.