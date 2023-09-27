Here's why it's becoming more common to see the northern lights in Minnesota

Why seeing the northern lights has become more common

Why seeing the northern lights has become more common

Why seeing the northern lights has become more common

by WCCO's Adam Del Rosso

MINNEAPOLIS — The northern lights have been firing up more often than scientists originally predicted, giving Minnesotans prime opportunities to see the cosmic events up close.

It's thanks to the dark spots on the sun. The more solar storms there are, the more likely that folks across Canada and the northern tier of the U.S. can see the aurora displays.

Typically, the sun's activity — which influences the frequency of the lights — runs on an 11-year cycle. In 2019, the cycle hit its minimum, meaning the northern lights weren't very visible. The next maximum was originally forecast for 2025.

But this year we've already surpassed the number of sunspots that was predicted for 2025.

RELATED: What's the best spot to view the northern lights?

Photographers like Chuck Olsen are seizing the opportunity to capture the displays.

"It just feels like you're out under the cosmos," he said. "It's almost visceral that we have this atmosphere with these particles slamming into it, and putting on this incredible show."

To see the northern lights, Olsen said it's important to get away from the city and have a clear view northward.

"You have to be able to find joy in the process of going after them," he said. "It's happening more frequently, so keep the faith. It'll happen."