Man fatally shot in north Minneapolis alley, police say

Man shot dead in north Minneapolis alley, police say

Man shot dead in north Minneapolis alley, police say

Man shot dead in north Minneapolis alley, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after he was shot late Thursday night in a north Minneapolis alley.

Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. off North Penn and 35th avenues in the Folwell neighborhood.

Officers found the wounded man, who was later pronounced dead at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.

WCCO

"My thoughts are with the victim's family," said Minneapolis Police Chief O'Hara. "This man's loved ones will be dealing with an incredible loss during the holiday season."

Police say no arrests have been made and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity and exact cause of death at a later date.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911, submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).