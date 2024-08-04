1 dead, 1 arrested after head-on crash in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a head-on crash in north Minneapolis Saturday night, police said.

A driver in a Dodge Journey crossed the center line near Lowry and James avenues and hit a Dodge Durango around 10:40 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.

WCCO

After the crash, an "unknown passenger" from the Durango assaulted the driver of the Journey, police said.

The 31-year-old woman who was driving the Durango and a 14-year-old girl who was a passenger were hospitalized. The woman died at the hospital. Another woman in the car did not talk to police.

The 34-year-old man who was driving the Journey was hospitalized with surviveable injuries. He was later arrested for suspected DWI and criminal vehicular homicide, police said.

The crash is under investigation. No one involved has been publicly identified.