Spike in norovirus numbers not likely to end soon, Minnesota health officials say

MINNEAPOLIS — Norovirus numbers in Minnesota remain "higher than usual" and likely will for some time, state health officials said Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were more than 60 outbreaks totaling over 1,100 individual cases in December. That's about three times as many outbreaks as is typical for this time of year, the department said.

The health department said its numbers represent "a very small fraction of all norovirus cases that are occurring in Minnesota."

"We do not, for example, hear about outbreaks within families," the department said. "What we are seeing is therefore an overall picture of norovirus activity, but many more Minnesotans have become ill with norovirus than get counted in our numbers."

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug that leads to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps. It typically resolves within one or two days without long-term effects, though if your symptoms last longer, you should seek medical care.

The increase in norovirus cases in Minnesota is mirrored nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Locally, officials don't expect the illness to slow down any time soon.

"Norovirus illnesses have a winter seasonality, so we expect to continue to see outbreaks reported to the Minnesota Department of Health for at least the next several months," a health department spokesperson said.

The best way to prevent norovirus is frequent hand washing. If you do get sick, make sure to stay hydrated.

Note: The video above originally aired Dec. 31, 2024.