"Nobody is above the law": Minnesota officials reflect on Trump indictment, arraignment

Special Report: Trump heads to arraignment Special Report: Trump heads to court for arraignment on criminal charges 30:11

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump entered not guilty pleas on 34 criminal counts, including felony charges of falsifying business records, in a Manhattan courtroom. In doing so, he became the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal prosecution.

The arraignment capped a day of spectacle surrounding Trump's surrender at Manhattan Criminal Court. His Secret Service motorcade left Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan for the courthouse shortly after 1 p.m., cutting through New York traffic with a police escort as spectators looked on.

A number of Minnesota politicians, agencies and officials issued statements as Trump entered his not guilty pleas.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar updated her Instagram story with a link to the news report and her own caption, calling it "a Ramadan Miracle."

Rep. Ilhan Omar/Instagram

"The indictment and arraignment of any former President marks a sad day for our country. However, today's proceedings also serve as an important reminder that nobody is above the law in America, and that everybody has the right to a fair trial," DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said. "District Attorney Bragg will have the opportunity to prove Donald Trump's guilt, just as Trump will have the opportunity to defend his innocence. I trust our justice system to set politics aside and reach a fair and just verdict in this case."

Meanwhile, former Sen. Al Franken tweeted a punchline calling back to the calls of "Lock her up!" that have frequently been chanted at Trump rallies, in reference to 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s first words: “Don’t lock me up!” — Al Franken (@alfranken) April 4, 2023

Trump has maintained his innocence and denounced the Manhattan district attorney's probe as a politically motivated "witch hunt."

The former president is expected to then be released and return home to Florida, where he is set to deliver remarks to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday evening.