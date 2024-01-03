Nick Mullens will start at QB in Minnesota Vikings' final game vs. Detroit Lions

MINNEAPOLIS — Quarterback Nick Mullens will get the start for the Minnesota Vikings against the Detroit Lions in the final game of the regular season.

This will be Mullens' third start of the season. He also replaced starters Joshua Dobbs and Jaren Hall in games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers, respectively. The Vikings are 1-3 in games he's played in, with the Raiders game being the sole win. Mullens led the only scoring drive of the day in that matchup.

After the Raiders game, Mullens earned two straight starts, but lost the No. 1 job to rookie Hall after throwing four interceptions against the Lions. He earned it back after just one half against the Packers.

On the season, Mullens has completed 67.3% of his passes for 910 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He's been sacked eight times.

The Vikings need a win on Sunday to even have a shot at the playoffs, plus losses from several other teams.

This offseason, the quarterback position will be a major question for the Vikings. Kirk Cousins, who was playing the best ball of his career before tearing his Achilles this season, is set to be a free agent. He will be the best free agent QB by a wide margin, but will also be coming off of injury and likely demand good money. As for the draft, the Vikings will be picking too low to have a real shot at the top QB prospects.

The Vikings play the Lions in Detroit at noon on Sunday.