Gameday updates: Lions lead Vikings 7-0 after opening drive TD
MINNEAPOLIS — Jared Goff is coming to town, bringing with him red zone reindeer Sam LaPorta, jolly old Amon-Ra St. Brown and the rest of a Detroit Lions offense that is lighting up the league like a Christmas tree.
The Lions visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in an NFC North battle with significant playoff implications. The 10-4 Lions will seek to extend their division lead, while the 7-7 Vikings hope to gain ground in the playoff race.
While Goff and the offense are on the nice list — fifth in points scored, third in yards gained and seventh in EPA/play, per Sumer Sports — the defense may be getting coal in its stocking. That side of the ball is 23rd in points allowed, 15th in yards allowed and 19th in EPA/play allowed. The Lions also have just 30 sacks on the year, tied for fifth-lowest in the NFL.
The Vikings are the inverse of the Lions in many ways, particularly in recent games. The offense has largely stagnated as it battles multiple injuries, while the defense has been extremely poised, outside of the end of last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Vikings' defense ranks ninth in EPA/play has 41 sacks, tied for seventh-most. The offense, meanwhile, ranks 14th in EPA/play and 21st in points scored.
The Vikings' easiest path to the playoffs is to win out. They play the Lions twice in the final three weeks, with a home game against the Green Bay Packers in the middle. With all three teams alive in the playoff race, it'll be a hard row to hoe.
The Vikings' Christmas Eve contest with the Lions kicks off at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium. Follow all of the action below.
Lions lead 7-0 after opening drive TD
The Lions' offense had no problem moving the ball on its opening drive.
Running back David Montgomery capped the drive with a touchdown. The Lions lead 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
Vikings missing key players vs. Lions
Some key Vikings players will be inactive on Christmas Eve.
Starting cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is out, as well as right tackle Brian O'Neill.
Safety Lewis Cine, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tight end Nick Muse, guard Chris Reed and wide receiver Jalen Nailor are also out.