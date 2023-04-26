Want to buy one of those Nice Ride bikes? Here's your chance

MINNEAPOLIS -- Those hard-to-miss green-colored Nice Ride bikes will not be returning to Minneapolis for rental this summer, but a limited number are available for purchase for those who are interested.

On Wednesday, Nice Ride MN announced that 50 of the bikes will be available for $50 each through a lottery.

"After we announced Nice Ride would not be returning to Minneapolis, many of you expressed interest in purchasing a bike. Now's the time! The founding non-profit organization is offering a limited number of bikes for display, decoration, or occasional use," Nice Ride MN said.

Those interested are asked to complete a form before May 4. If chosen in the lottery, bike pick-up will be on May 20 at the Nice Ride warehouse on 2030 Elm Street Southeast. Payment will occur there.

Nice Ride MN says all bikes will be sold "as is and without warranty. The funds from sales will be retained by the nonprofit."

Nice Ride MN says it will merging the nonprofit into the Great Plains Institute, which is "growing its advocacy capacity for sustainable transportation."

