NEXT Weather: Windy, sunny Sunday before temps cool

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday will be mostly sunny and very windy in the Twin Cities.

In the afternoon, wind gusts could reach 35-40 mph. It'll be breezy across the state and stay that way through the evening before winds diminish slightly after sunset.

Highs across the state will be in the lower to mid-60s, with the Twin Cities likely to reach 68 degrees.

CBS

Northeastern Minnesota will see some showers pop up in the afternoon and evening.

Monday will be several degrees cooler in the metro, with a high around 61. Winds will be weaker, and we'll see more of a mix of sun and clouds.

Prepare for cooler weather early in the week, with northern Minnesota likely to see frost Monday and Tuesday night.

Things will warm back up again by the end of the week.