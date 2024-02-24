Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Windy start to weekend, but temps will warm

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report on Feb. 24, 2024
NEXT Weather: Morning report on Feb. 24, 2024 03:35

MINNEAPOLIS — High pressure will make for another dry and quiet weekend, with sun and a few scattered clouds.

Saturday morning will start out windy, with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Gusts from the south and west could reach 35 mph, but will help the temps warm into the 40s in the afternoon.

snapshot-2024-02-24t085131-230.jpg
WCCO

Winds will relax on Sunday with highs back above average — in the mid-40s — along with some sunshine, and perhaps a stray shower in the evening. 

Temps will push into the 60s on Monday, with lots of sunshine and breezy, southerly winds.

A storm could move in on Tuesday that could bring some snow.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 8:58 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.