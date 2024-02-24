NEXT Weather: Windy start to weekend, but temps will warm

MINNEAPOLIS — High pressure will make for another dry and quiet weekend, with sun and a few scattered clouds.

Saturday morning will start out windy, with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Gusts from the south and west could reach 35 mph, but will help the temps warm into the 40s in the afternoon.

WCCO

Winds will relax on Sunday with highs back above average — in the mid-40s — along with some sunshine, and perhaps a stray shower in the evening.

Temps will push into the 60s on Monday, with lots of sunshine and breezy, southerly winds.

A storm could move in on Tuesday that could bring some snow.