NEXT Weather: Weekend will be cool and quiet, with return of sunshine
MINNEAPOLIS — It'll be one of the coldest-feeling mornings we've seen in a while, after a string of record-breaking warm days.
High pressure pushes into the area, bringing back some sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-30s with overnight lows in the 20s both Saturday and Sunday.
It'll be a quiet weather pattern next week with temps moving closer to 40.
There's a slight chance of rain and snow early Wednesday.
