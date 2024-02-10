Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Weekend will be cool and quiet, with return of sunshine

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report on Feb. 10, 2024
NEXT Weather: Morning report on Feb. 10, 2024 03:50

MINNEAPOLIS — It'll be one of the coldest-feeling mornings we've seen in a while, after a string of record-breaking warm days.

High pressure pushes into the area, bringing back some sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-30s with overnight lows in the 20s both Saturday and Sunday.

It'll be a quiet weather pattern next week with temps moving closer to 40. 

There's a slight chance of rain and snow early Wednesday.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 8:53 AM CST

