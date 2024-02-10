NEXT Weather: Weekend will be cool and quiet, with return of sunshine

MINNEAPOLIS — It'll be one of the coldest-feeling mornings we've seen in a while, after a string of record-breaking warm days.

High pressure pushes into the area, bringing back some sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-30s with overnight lows in the 20s both Saturday and Sunday.

Good Saturday morning! It's been a bit since we've felt this cold! This morning's clouds should slowly clear for a little sun later today with afternoon highs in the mid-upper 30s. pic.twitter.com/rRdCEHgs8Y — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) February 10, 2024

It'll be a quiet weather pattern next week with temps moving closer to 40.

There's a slight chance of rain and snow early Wednesday.