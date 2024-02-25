NEXT Weather: Warm Sunday, but even warmer Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday won't be as windy as the day before, and highs will jump back above average.

In the Twin Cities, the forecast high is 48. Much of the state will be in the mid to upper 40s.

WCCO

A weak piece of energy could throw a stray rain or snow shower in the mix in the afternoon, but outside of that, it'll be a quiet day.

Things really warm up on Monday, with a high of 61 expected. That would be close to the record high of 64 set in 1896. We'll have plenty of sunshine and breezy southerly winds, too.

A storm on Tuesday will bring more wind, falling temps and a mix of snow and rain. Highs will drop to the 40s on Tuesday and they'll be even cooler behind that system, with Wednesday topping out in the 20s.

Another warmup arrives after that, though, with highs likely returning to the 50s by Friday.