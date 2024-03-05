Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Warm and mostly sunny on Tuesday in Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report from March 5, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report from March 5, 2024 02:28

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will bring mild temperatures and some sunshine to the Twin Cities.

Skies will start clear before some clouds move through in the afternoon. Expect a high of 45 in the metro.

On Wednesday, highs will break into the lower 50s, with more clouds moving through. Some precipitation is possible both Thursday and Friday morning.

Things will dry out for the weekend, with highs in the lower 40s expected Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday.

Next week may bring a warmup.

903b813716c7a5c66a877f37c181ef26.jpg
WCCO
Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 6:03 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.