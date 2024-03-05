NEXT Weather: Warm and mostly sunny on Tuesday in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will bring mild temperatures and some sunshine to the Twin Cities.

Skies will start clear before some clouds move through in the afternoon. Expect a high of 45 in the metro.

On Wednesday, highs will break into the lower 50s, with more clouds moving through. Some precipitation is possible both Thursday and Friday morning.

Things will dry out for the weekend, with highs in the lower 40s expected Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday.

Next week may bring a warmup.

WCCO