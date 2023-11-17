NEXT Weather: #Top10WxDay Saturday, with clear skies, calm winds
MINNEAPOLIS — After a slight dip in temps during the latter part of the week, things will warm up again in Minnesota, making for a #Top10WxDay.
Saturday will see calm winds and sunshine thanks to a high pressure system. Though the average temp during this time of year is 41 degrees, we'll make it up to the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.
Clouds return Sunday night, and some rain will push through on Monday. Temps will start to slip and Tuesday and Wednesday will be windy and cool.
Roads will be in grand shape for Thanksgiving travel but it will be cold.
