NEXT Weather: Sunny start to weekend as temps warm

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday will see clear skies and sunshine, and though temps will warm throughout the day, it'll still feel frigid.

Wind Chill Advisories kick off in southern Minnesota and the Arrowhead region, as they could get as low as -30 degrees. In the metro, high temps will climb into the lower 10s. It'll stay in the single digits elsewhere.

Then on Sunday, a high pressure system moves to the east, allowing for warmer winds. Temps will be more seasonable at near-20 degrees.

WCCO

A mild pattern will hold for the rest of January, with highs in the 30s next week.