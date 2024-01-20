Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Sunny start to weekend as temps warm

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report on Jan. 20, 2024
NEXT Weather: Morning report on Jan. 20, 2024 04:00

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday will see clear skies and sunshine, and though temps will warm throughout the day, it'll still feel frigid.

Wind Chill Advisories kick off in southern Minnesota and the Arrowhead region, as they could get as low as -30 degrees. In the metro, high temps will climb into the lower 10s. It'll stay in the single digits elsewhere.

Then on Sunday, a high pressure system moves to the east, allowing for warmer winds. Temps will be more seasonable at near-20 degrees. 

snapshot-2024-01-20t084501-828.jpg
WCCO

A mild pattern will hold for the rest of January, with highs in the 30s next week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 8:52 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.