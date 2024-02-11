NEXT Weather: Sunny, seasonable Super Bowl Sunday

Watch CBS News
Adam Del Rosso

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A sunny, fairly seasonable Sunday is on tap for the Twin Cities.

Expect sunshine throughout the day and highs near 40.

Northern Minnesota will see clouds and some snow showers early on, but it won't be anything particularly impactful. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s in that region.

Temperatures will stay above average for most of the upcoming week, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. A weak system moving in later in the week could bring in another shot of cold air, dropping highs to the 20s.

