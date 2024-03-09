Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Sunny, breezy Saturday; 60s return next week

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report from March 9, 2024
NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report from March 9, 2024 03:48

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday will bring lots of sunshine and breezy winds to the Twin Cities.

Those winds will limit highs to the lower 40s. Early clouds will clear as the day goes on.

Sunday will be equally sunny, and the winds will calm, helping warm us into the 50s. Also, daylight saving time begins Sunday as clocks spring forward.

The 60s will return to start next week. In fact, Monday and Tuesday will both approach daily record highs.

There are no significant rain or snow chances in the forecast.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 8:54 AM CST

