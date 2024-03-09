NEXT Weather: Sunny, breezy Saturday; 60s return next week

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report from March 9, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday will bring lots of sunshine and breezy winds to the Twin Cities.

Those winds will limit highs to the lower 40s. Early clouds will clear as the day goes on.

Sunday will be equally sunny, and the winds will calm, helping warm us into the 50s. Also, daylight saving time begins Sunday as clocks spring forward.

The 60s will return to start next week. In fact, Monday and Tuesday will both approach daily record highs.

There are no significant rain or snow chances in the forecast.