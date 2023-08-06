Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Sunday's showers will linger into Monday, but not expected for AM commute

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some slow-moving showers are expected early Sunday, with rain lingering overnight.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible, but the risk of severe weather is low. Expect the majority of the day to be cloudy. Temperatures will also be relatively cool, in the 70s.

While showers are expected to continue into Monday, it's expected to clear before the morning commute.

Both Monday and Tuesday should be comfortable -- lower 80s.

Stormy weather returns Wednesday, with our next chance for some needed rain. Temperatures remain in the lower 80s all week.

August 6, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

