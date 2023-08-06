NEXT Weather: Sunday's showers will linger into Monday, but not expected for AM commute

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast of Aug. 6, 2023

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast of Aug. 6, 2023

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast of Aug. 6, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some slow-moving showers are expected early Sunday, with rain lingering overnight.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible, but the risk of severe weather is low. Expect the majority of the day to be cloudy. Temperatures will also be relatively cool, in the 70s.

MORE WEATHER NEWS -- NEXT Weather Investigates: Summer of Smoke

While showers are expected to continue into Monday, it's expected to clear before the morning commute.

Both Monday and Tuesday should be comfortable -- lower 80s.

All that beneficial rain is going to be south today. I'm still hopeful for ~.10 - .20" through mid-day. Temperatures cool...only in the lower to mid 70s. Highs tomorrow back to the 80s. @wcco #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/T9cxVt1DRE — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) August 6, 2023

Stormy weather returns Wednesday, with our next chance for some needed rain. Temperatures remain in the lower 80s all week.