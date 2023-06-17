Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Scattered storms, showers possible across Minnesota Saturday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Isolated storms and showers are possible across Minnesota over Father's Day weekend.

Slow-moving storms were peppering western Minnesota Saturday morning. Another system will approach from the south later on. That system should hit the Twin Cities late Saturday or early Sunday.

Highs in the metro will hit 86 on Saturday, while Sunday will be a bit cooler, topping out right around 80. Some haze from Canadian wildfires will linger, though the air quality won't be as bad as it was earlier in the week.

Once the work week begins, the Twin Cities could hit 90 every day through Friday. In addition to the heat, it will be dry and sunny.

