NEXT Weather: On track to be our warmest Christmas Eve on record

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that the holiday is arriving in Minnesota, don't expect a Christmas miracle. Sunday should bring temperatures high enough to contend for the new record for the warmest Christmas Eve on record.

WCCO meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says that, what's more, we're expecting to see a fair amount of rain in parts of the state. It's fair to muse that, were we experiencing closer-to-normal temps at this point we'd be seeing fresh snow falling for the holiday.

Even before dawn, temperatures had already reached just south of 50 degrees. It's possible this stretch will become the new record for longest amount of time in December we remain above the freezing point.

The rain should be steady, and at some times heavy, starting across western Minnesota. The back end of the system will bring some snow for northwestern Minnesota, but accumulation will be limited to around an inch or two or three.

Good morning on this Christmas Eve! Some of us are starting the day wet, but everyone is warm! We're already at 49° in the Cities, breaking the old daily record of 46°. More rain, warmth and wind move in this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qtIFAkzjvk — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) December 24, 2023

Temps will reach record-breaking highs, reaching the lower 50s in the metro. The other factor to be aware of is that winds will also be picking up, with some places experiencing gusts near 40 miles per hour.

Then on Christmas Day through Tuesday, there will be another round of precipitation — mostly rain, but some snow and ice will accumulate to the north and west.

Sunshine should return by mid-week, and temps remain above average for all of next week.