NEXT Drive Alert issued for western, northern Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report from Dec. 24, 2023
NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report from Dec. 24, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — A NEXT Drive Alert has been issued for western and northern Minnesota for Sunday night and Monday morning due to wintry precipitation.

The alert is in place in areas that are also under a winter weather advisory. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows said slippery road conditions are possible due to light snow and ice accumulation. Up to an inch of snow and less than a quarter-inch of rain is possible for most of the area.

Meadows said the worst of it will be in the Fargo, North Dakota, area, where a winter storm watch is in place for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon for gusty winds, multiple inches of snow and possible ice.

