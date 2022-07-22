Next Weather: More heat and humidity Friday, storms possible Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Isolated sprinkles and showers are possible early Friday, but otherwise the sun, heat and humidity will stick around.

Temperatures are expected to breach the 90s by the afternoon.

With Round 2 of the 3M Open, here's the Friday fairway forecast. CBS

Next Weather Alert

Saturday will be quite humid, and the storms are expected into the afternoon and evening. We have issued a Next Weather Alert for Saturday because of the storm potential.

The WCCO Weather Team is watching the exact timing and location Saturday for storms to fire.

Then, Sunday looks cooler and dry.